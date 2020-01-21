Amnesty calls upon Tanzania to release rights lawyer Tito Magoti

Rights group Amnesty International has called upon authorities in Tanzania to release rights lawyer Tito Magoti.

Tito Magoti was arrested last year and initially charged with money laundering, a charge which rules out the possibility of bail. IT worker Theodory Giyan was charged alongside Magoti and the pair have remained in detention ever since.

Amnesty calls for lawyer release

“The continued detention of the human rights lawyer Tito Elia Magoti and his co-accused Theodory Giyani, held on spurious charges of leading organised crime, possession of a computer program designed for the purpose of committing an offence, and money laundering, is an affront to justice and a clear attempt to silence government critics by keeping them behind bars,” Amnesty said in a statement on its website.

The rights group quotes Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Africa, who said:

“It is outrageous that the Tanzanian government continues to abuse the criminal justice system by detaining critics on unbailable offences for weeks and months on end under the guise of investigating cases. This is an outright abuse of due process of the law and a perversion of justice.”

