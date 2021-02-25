Burundi has worst internet accessibility in the world

The latest Internet Accessibility Index ranks Burundi as the country with the worst internet accessibility in the world.

The study, published by Decision Technologies, ranks 169 countries around the world based on “the quality, availability and cost of internet access… to find the most connected countries, as well as those that face the biggest barriers to getting online”. Denmark tops the list of most accessible countries in the world while Burundi ranks as the worst out of 169 countries.

Unsurprisingly, developed nations generally rank higher in the Internet Accessibility Index 2021 with Denmark, the US, Hong Kong and Sweden all making the top five. At the other end of the ranking, Burundi takes last place with a combination of slow download times and relative expense for the general public.

African nations take up the bottom eight places in the ranking with Equatorial Guinea (162), São Tomé & Príncipe (163), Comoros (164), Tanzania (165), Mozambique (166), Niger (167), Mauritania (168) and Burundi (169) rounding up the lowest positions.

The highest-ranking African nation is Egypt, which takes the 41st spot while the top nation in East Africa for internet accessibility is Kenya (106), according to the study.

There are some surprising results in the index, though.

Liechtenstein ranks in second place, which isn’t surprising in itself, but the 187.35 mbt/s download times posted are abnormally fast – almost double that of the second-fastest time reported by Denmark at 99.08 mbit/s. Likewise, South Korea, which is commonly listed as having some of the fastest internet in the world posts download times of just 13.48 mbit/s and ranks in 66th place, thanks to unimpressive speeds combined with some of the most expensive prices per GB.

