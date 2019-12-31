Civilians hacked to death by rebels in eastern DRC

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) say rebel fighters have killed at least 23 civilians in the east of the country.

Local officials said on Monday that ADF rebels conducted an overnight raid in Beni region where they hacked civilians to death. The fighters then torched the homes of the victims in Apetina-Sana.

Attacks against civilians by AFD rebels are on the rise in eastern DRC since a government initiated a military campaign against the rebel group earlier this year. However, locals accuse the armed forces of failing to protect civilians against the rebel group and respond to incidences quickly enough.

After a series of attacks, civilians have staged protests in Beni city with locals also accusing the United Nations peacekeeping force in the DRC of failing to protect them.

