Djibouti rejects court ruling over handing terminal to DP World

Djibouti has publicly rejected the ruling of a UK court that requires the country to hand back control of a container terminal to Dubai-based port operator DP World.

Last week, The London Court of International Arbitration ordered Djibouti to restore DP World’s rights to run the Doraleh terminal, in accordance with a 25-year-long agreement that was signed in 2004. However, Djibouti’s government has rejected the ruling in a statement as the dispute continues, more than two years after authorities in Djibouti seized the port from DP World.

“This ruling comes as no surprise,” Djibouti’s government said in a statement. “It is the outcome of the iniquitous provisions of the concession, which could force a state to set aside and disregard its own law, to revive a concession that was terminated on the grounds of the higher interest of the Djiboutian nation.”

DP World released a statement of its own, expressing its will for “all parties to abide by the court’s ruling.”

The company says it has lost more than $1 billion in business since the Doraleh terminal was seized by authorities in Djibouti.

