DRC: At least 19 civilians killed by armed group in Ituri province

article-img

At least 19 civilians were killed and a further two injured in attacks carried out across three villages in Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) Ituri province on Sunday.

A local chief said the attacks took place in the Banyali Kilo area, accusing an armed group called the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) for carrying out the attacks. Some of the victims were killed by machetes while others were shot dead in the latest spate of attacks against civilians in the troubled region.

Civilians killed in armed attacks

The CODECO armed group originates from members of the Lendu ethnic group, a predominantly farming community with a history of clashing with the Hema ethnic group, largely composed of traders and herders.

Members from the armed group killed 12 civilians in the village of Aloys, five in Lisey and another two in Tchulu in coordinated attacks on Sunday.

Ituri is one of the most worst-hit by ethnic violence across much of eastern DRC with almost 1,000 people having been killed in the area since December 2017. According to UN figures, at least 636 people have died in ethnic clashes since the start of the year.

Featured image: Google Maps

About Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks is a UK journalist who wants to cut out the international agendas in news. Spending his early years in both England and Northern Ireland he saw the difference between reality and media coverage at an early age. After graduating from the University of Chester with a BA in journalism, his travels revealed just how large the gap between news and the real world can be. As Editor-in-Chief at East Africa Monitor, it’s his job to provide a balanced view of what’s going on in the region for English-speaking audiences.