Ethiopia: 5 arrested over attack on mosques in Amhara

Authorities in Ethiopia have arrested five people suspected of burning down four mosques in the country’s Amhara region.

Regional spokesman Getnet Yirsaw announced the arrests in a Facebook post on Saturday. Ethiopia is struggling to deal with widespread ethnic violence as the political landscape in the country changes but there’s also been an increase in attacks that appear to be motivated by religious purposes.

Five arrested over mosque attacks

“Five people who are suspected of leading and organising the attacks have now been arrested,” Getnet Yirsaw, the Amhara state spokesman, said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate first reported on Saturday that a number of mosques were attacked in a town called Mota, which lies more than 350 kilometres north of the capital, Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed condemned the attacks in a statement published on social media.

“Attempts by extremists to breakdown our rich history of religious tolerance and coexistence have no place in the new prosperity focused Ethiopia,” the PM said in posts published on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“I condemn such acts of cowardice and call upon all peace loving Ethiopians to draw upon our deep knowledge of coexistence and our reservoir of respect,” the statement also said.

Featured image: By MarcD., CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56746941

About Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks is a UK journalist who wants to cut out the international agendas in news. Spending his early years in both England and Northern Ireland he saw the difference between reality and media coverage at an early age. After graduating from the University of Chester with a BA in journalism, his travels revealed just how large the gap between news and the real world can be. As Editor-in-Chief at East Africa Monitor, it’s his job to provide a balanced view of what’s going on in the region for English-speaking audiences.