Ethiopia: EU delays €90m aid over Tigray crisis

The European Union (EU) has delayed almost €90 million in support payments to Ethiopia over the ongoing crisis in the Tigray region.

The delay is being reported by Reuters news agency, which claims to have seen internal EU documentation referencing the postponement of payments. According to the agency, the document says the delay of funds aims to reinforce the EU’s request for a response from Ethiopia over concerns it has raised related to humanitarian access, media access and the cessation of conflict in the Tigray region.

Conflict between Ethiopian federal soldiers and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) broke out in early November after Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed sent troops into the northern Tigray region following accusations of an attack against a military facility.

Throughout the weeks of violence, several reports have emerged of civilians being targeted by both sides and complaints from aid groups saying they’re unable to access the region to deliver humanitarian assistance. The EU is calling for the cessation of violence, investigations into alleged human rights abuses and the end of a media blackout in the Tigray region.

The European Union is a key ally for Ethiopia, both in terms of financial assistance and diplomatic support. According to the union’s website, the EU contributes roughly €214 million to Ethiopia in development assistance every year.

