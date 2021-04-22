Ethiopia: UN issues first statement on Tigray conflict

The United Nation Security Council has issued its first statement on the conflict taking place in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, more than months after national troops marched into the region.

After five private briefings on the conflict, the UN moved to issue its first public statement on Thursday, expressing concern over the ongoing humanitarian situation. The council noted reports of human rights violations, including sexual violence against women and girls and called for investigations to identify responsible parties.

UN expresses ‘deep concern’ in Tigray statement

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including reports of sexual violence against women and girls in the Tigray region, and called for investigations to find those responsible and bring them to justice,” the UN said in a statement on Thursday.

The council acknowledged “the efforts by the Government of Ethiopia to provide humanitarian assistance” and provide increased humanitarian access but called for an international scaled-up response to help those most in need.

Previous to the UN’s statement on Thursday, US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, questioned the council silence on the Tigray conflict after UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said sexual violence was being used as a weapon of war in the region.

He said girls as young as eight years old were being targeted and some women had been raped repeatedly over a period of days.

