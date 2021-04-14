HRW: S. Sudan government reshuffle rewards rights abusers

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says South Sudan’s government reshuffle emboldens rights abusers in the country by promoting a top official accused of ongoing human rights abuses.

Earlier this week, Akol Koor Kuc was promoted to First Lieutenant General in a government reshuffle directed by President Salva Kiir. However, Human Rights Watch argues that authorities in South Sudan should investigate the alleged crimes of Kuc and his associates in the National Security Service (NSS) rather than rewarding him with promotion.

HRW criticises S. Sudan government reshuffle

In a statement published on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch singled out the promotion of one senior official in South Sudan’s government reshuffle.

“On April 10 South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, with apparent disregard for the many crimes committed by the National Security Service (NSS), promoted one of its top officials, Akol Koor Kuc, to the rank of First Lieutenant General. This move is yet another slap in the face to the many victims of the NSS’s horrific and well-documented crimes committed under Kuc’s watch.”

HRW investigations have previously found the NSS committed grave human rights violations under the leadership of Kuc, including arbitrary arrests, abusive detentions, torture, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and illegal surveillance.

In the same statement, HRW references several other officials who still hold prominent government positions, despite being sanctioned by the UN.

“As South Sudan continues to show no political will to hold senior officials to account for abuses, it falls on the country’s regional and development partners to step up pressure to promote the rule of law,” the statement continues.

The rights group is calling upon authorities in South Sudan to investigate human rights abuses and hold those responsible accountable for their crimes.

Featured image: HRW.org