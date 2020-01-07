Kenya: 4 children shot dead by al-Shabaab attackers

Four young children were shot dead by al-Shabaab gunmen on Tuesday, Kenyan authorities have announced.

The primary school students were trying to take shelter during an attack targeting a telecommunications mast in eastern Garissa near the border with Somalia. The latest al-Shabaab attack on Kenyan soil came just days after a previous attack on a military base on the country’s coast, in which at least one Kenya civilian is reported to have been killed.

School pupils shot dead by al-Shabaab

The four children were pupils at Saretho primary school, which is located in the village of Saretho itself. In a previous statement, local authorities said one teacher was among those killed during the attack before a leaked security report revealed the four pupils had been shot dead during the attack.

The same report also said some of the attackers escaped with injuries and are being pursued by authorities.

The incident follows Sunday’s attack on a US base at the Manda Bay airfield in Kenya’s coastal Lamu county. Three US military personnel are confirmed to have been killed in the attack, the first of its kind to target the US military in Kenya.

Featured image: Google Maps

About Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks is a UK journalist who wants to cut out the international agendas in news. Spending his early years in both England and Northern Ireland he saw the difference between reality and media coverage at an early age. After graduating from the University of Chester with a BA in journalism, his travels revealed just how large the gap between news and the real world can be. As Editor-in-Chief at East Africa Monitor, it’s his job to provide a balanced view of what’s going on in the region for English-speaking audiences.