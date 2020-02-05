Kenya: At least 14 children killed in primary school stampede

article-img

At least 14 school children were killed on Monday during a stampede at a primary school in Kenya.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crush that also injured dozens of pupils as they were leaving the school in the western town of Kakamega to go home at around 5pm local time. the school has been closed following the tragedy while police conduct their inquiries.

14 pupils killed at Kakamega primary school

Most of the children who died are believed to have been in grade five, meaning they would have been aged between 10 and 12 years old.

As kids were going home from school there was a stampede as they were going down the stairs,” said Peter Abwao, a spokesman for Red Cross Kenya. “It’s a three-storey building, it’s a classroom block.”

Footage shown by local media showed parents gathered at Kakamega hospital waiting for news of their children. One of the children’s mothers told local reporters that children were running away from teachers when the stampede occurred.

Featured image: Google Maps

 

About Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks is a UK journalist who wants to cut out the international agendas in news. Spending his early years in both England and Northern Ireland he saw the difference between reality and media coverage at an early age. After graduating from the University of Chester with a BA in journalism, his travels revealed just how large the gap between news and the real world can be. As Editor-in-Chief at East Africa Monitor, it’s his job to provide a balanced view of what’s going on in the region for English-speaking audiences.