Kenya records more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases

Kenya has reported more than 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus after 59 more people tested positive on Monday.

The East African nations has also reported five more deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 69. The latest batch of results puts the total number of confirmed cases at 2,021 from more than 80,054 sample tests. The majority of new cases were from the capital Nairobi (29) while Mombassa (14), Turkana (6), Busia (4) and Taveta (2) have also reported new cases.

Cases on the rise in Kenya

While the numbers published by Kenya pale in comparison to the catastrophic outbreaks in the US, UK, Brazil and parts of Europe, it remains one of the worst-affected nations in Africa. However, it’s important to remember that the accuracy of official figures released by some nations could be compromised.

Kenya is currently the 11th worst-affected African nation in terms of total deaths while Egypt (1,005), South Africa (705) and Algeria (667) have reported the highest death tolls so far.

Neighbouring Uganda has reported no deaths but almost 500 confirmed cases while Tanzania hasn’t published any official data on cases or deaths in more than a month. Rwanda and Burundi have both report one fatality related to Covid-19 while Ethiopia has reported 14 deaths and South Sudan 10.

