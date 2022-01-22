Kenya’s Demand for Power Surges; Rising Tariffs Spur Costly Electricity Bills

Kenya hit an historic high after consuming over 2,000 Megawatts(MW) in the last quarter of 2021. However, higher tarrifs and taxes also saw the price of electricity jump by 15% in 2020-2021. In addition, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) sold 835 million Kilowatt-hours (KWh) in October 2021, the highest sales record for the firm. According to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), KPLC sold an average of 800 million KWh in the last four months of last year.

Costly Power Bills

The 22.58% jump in power demand indicates the East African country is on the road to economic recovery. Covid knocks saw the economic activity shrink by 5.5% in the face of lockdowns. In light of curfews and harsh policing, industries and businesses were forced to cut down their activities to survive the pandemic.

A 40-month steady rise in power prices prompted a presidential directive to cut the prices by 15%. During Jamhuri day celebrations, the outgoing president ordered Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) to cut the cost of power by 30% in two tranches. Despite the order, the Energy and Petroleum Authority (EPRA) raised the fuel cost charge instigated by higher fuel prices. Subsequently, power bills in January 2022 further rose by 2%.

Kenya’s Hunger for Power

Over the years, KPLC has injected more power to the grid in an effort to quench the insatiable local demand for electricity. In addition, total electricity generated in Kenya last year increased by 6.0%. By the end of 2022, the power distributor has connected over 8 million Kenyans to the grid from 680,000 in 2003.

However, Kenya’s sole power distributor has been marred by graft and illegal power connections. The parastatal has averaged a loss of 22% over the past five years. According to the auditor General, KPLC lost Ksh. 39 billion for the year ended 2021 due to technical and financial losses. Moreover, inflation of power bills and system manipulation by KPLC staff robs the firm billions of revenue yearly.