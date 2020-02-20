Somalia: 12 soldiers killed in al-Shabaab military base attack

At least 12 soldiers have been killed in al-Shabaab attacks at a military base in Somalia.

The al-Qaeda affiliated militant groups briefly captured one military base southwest of the capital, Mogadishu, but the military recaptured the base shortly after reinforcements arrived.

Al-Shabaab attacks military base in Somalia

Al-Shabaab militants attacked the el-Salini base on Wednesday using an explosive-laden vehicle and gunmen to siege the facility. A suicide bomber started the attack by detonating near the entrance before gunmen stormed the base and briefly occupied it.

At least 12 soldiers were killed in the attack and the commander of the base was also injured.

African Union troops stepped in to reinforce Somali forces who were then able to recapture the base. However, the incident serves as another reminder of the country’s dependence on external forces in the fight against al-Shabaab.

Featured image: By AMISOM Public Information – Flickr, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41582912

About Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks is a UK journalist who wants to cut out the international agendas in news. Spending his early years in both England and Northern Ireland he saw the difference between reality and media coverage at an early age. After graduating from the University of Chester with a BA in journalism, his travels revealed just how large the gap between news and the real world can be. As Editor-in-Chief at East Africa Monitor, it’s his job to provide a balanced view of what’s going on in the region for English-speaking audiences.