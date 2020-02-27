Somalia: US airstrike kills telecoms worker

article-img

A telecoms company in Somalia says one of its workers was killed in a US airstrike on Monday.

US Africa Command denied any civilians were killed in the operation, claiming the attack killed a member of the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab militant group. However, Somalia’s largest telecoms company, Hormuud, says 55-year-old local manager Mohamud Haji Sirad was killed in the attack.

Telecoms worker killed in airstrike

“We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this air strike,” US Africa Command said in a statement following claims that a telecoms worker was killed in an operation.

According to telecoms company Hormuud, local manager Mohamud Haji Sirad was killed when two missiles struck his farm on the outskirts of Jilib, a town currently held by al-Shabaab militants.

The airstrike in question was carried out in coordination with Somalia’s government, which also said an al-Shabaab member was killed in the operation. There was no mention of Mohamud Haji Sirad, a telecoms worker or any civilians being killed in the strike.

Featured image: By US Air Force – http://www.airforce-technology.com/projects/predator/, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1475617

About Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks is a UK journalist who wants to cut out the international agendas in news. Spending his early years in both England and Northern Ireland he saw the difference between reality and media coverage at an early age. After graduating from the University of Chester with a BA in journalism, his travels revealed just how large the gap between news and the real world can be. As Editor-in-Chief at East Africa Monitor, it’s his job to provide a balanced view of what’s going on in the region for English-speaking audiences.