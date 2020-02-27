Somalia: US airstrike kills telecoms worker

A telecoms company in Somalia says one of its workers was killed in a US airstrike on Monday.

US Africa Command denied any civilians were killed in the operation, claiming the attack killed a member of the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab militant group. However, Somalia’s largest telecoms company, Hormuud, says 55-year-old local manager Mohamud Haji Sirad was killed in the attack.

“We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this air strike,” US Africa Command said in a statement following claims that a telecoms worker was killed in an operation.

According to telecoms company Hormuud, local manager Mohamud Haji Sirad was killed when two missiles struck his farm on the outskirts of Jilib, a town currently held by al-Shabaab militants.

The airstrike in question was carried out in coordination with Somalia’s government, which also said an al-Shabaab member was killed in the operation. There was no mention of Mohamud Haji Sirad, a telecoms worker or any civilians being killed in the strike.

