South Sudan: Fresh violence prompts peace deal fears

Fresh violence in South Sudan threatens to compromise the country’s struggling peace process.

Last month, South Sudan’s rival leaders formed a transitional government as part a peace deal signed in August 2018. However, reports of violence in parts of the country continue to emerge and diplomats have expressed concerns that the peace process could fail completely.

Violence continues in South Sudan

Last week, Doctors Without Borders reported intensifying conflict in Jonglei state of South Sudan, which forced thousands to flee their homes and the aid group to cease operations in one town. British charity Tearfund also reported that a driver was wounded in one clash with a contractor and bystander being killed in the same region.

While diplomats publicly support South Sudan’s peace process and the formation of a transitional government, many privately think the country’s bloody past will ultimately result in more violence and another failed peace deal, Foreign Diplomat reported last week.

Since South Sudan’s civil war erupted in 2013, dozens of peace deals and ceasefires have failed but the latest peace process has held stronger than any of its predecessors, drastically reducing violence between the country’s major armed groups. However, clashes between groups not included in the deal continue and accusations of foul play among the groups who signed the deal place constant doubt over the longevity of South Sudan’s latest peace process.

Featured image: By D Chol – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=82094431