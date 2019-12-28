South Sudan President set to pardon prisoners

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has ordered the release of a number of prisoners following the inspection of an inmate facility in Juba.

The president on Tuesday announced that prisoners convicted of minor offences at the facility, who have shown good behaviour during their detention, would be pardoned for New Year’s Eve. He asked prison officials to draw a list of inmates to be pardoned and urged all prisoners to behave and cooperate with prison officers.

Standing alongside the president as he announced the pardon, South Sudan’s prison director Henry Kuach Aguar said overcrowding is a problem across the country’s prisons. He said some inmates have been held in custody for years without having their day in court.

He said others remain in detention for too long without being convicted of any crime, some of whom have spent more than 10 years in prison without an investigation into their supposed crimes being launched.

Additionally, many institutes lack the necessary facilities to cater for inmates.

Aguar’s statements shine a light on the inherent problems with South Sudan’s legal system that routinely detains people without a due legal process being completed.

