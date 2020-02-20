Sudan: ICC delegates arrive in Khartoum to discuss Bashir handover

A delegation from the International Criminal Court (ICC) has arrived in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to discuss the potential handover of former president Omar al-Bashir who is wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Last week, the Sudanese Sovereignty Council reportedly agreed to cooperate with the ICC and hand over Bashir, along with four of his aides, to the Hague court. However, the ICC later said it was yet to receive any official confirmation Sudanese bodies regarding the extradition of the recently-ousted president.

ICC discussing Bashir handover with Sudanese authorities

The ICC first issued an arrest warrant for Omar al-Bashir in March 2009 for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, extermination, rape and torture. The court issued a second arrest warrant in July 2010 for further war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Darfur between 2003 and 2008.

Bashir defied the court and remained in power until April 2019 when he was ousted as president by the Sudanese military. Now, the 76-year-old is being held in Khartoum’s Kober prison after being convicted of corruption and money laundering and he was recently questioned over financing terrorism by authorities in Sudan.

Almost immediately after Bashir was ousted from power, questions were being asked over whether he would be handed to the ICC and face the genocide charges held against him more than a decade after his first arrest warrant was issued.

Featured image: By U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/Released – DefenseImagery.mil, VIRIN 090131-N-0506A-342, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6058553