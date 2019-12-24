Sudan launches investigation into Darfur conflict

Sudan has launched an investigation into crimes committed in the Darfur region under the rule of former president Omar al-Bashir who was ousted from power earlier this year.

The Darfur conflict between pro-government forces and ethnic minority rebels in the region killed an estimated 300,000 and displaced millions. State prosecutor Tagelsir al-Heber said on Sunday confirmed an investigation will be carried into crimes allegedly committed during the conflict since 2003.

State prosecutor Tagelsir al-Heber didn’t confirm whether former president Omar al-Bashir will be implicated int he investigation although he did say nobody would be excluded and said the investigation could even take place overseas, raising the prospect that Bashir could be transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Bashir’s arrest in 2009 and 2010 on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, however, the leader avoided extradition throughout the remainder of his rule.

Prosecutor Haber did confirm that proceedings have been launched against former intelligence chief under al-Bashir, Salah Gosh. He said four cases have been brought against the former official and said that procedures to bring him back to Sudan from exile.

