Sudan: More than 80 people killed in Darfur region

More than 80 people were killed in Sudan’s Darfur region over the weekend, according to the United Nations.

Unidentified gunmen killed around 20 people on Friday while more than 60 were killed in the region on Saturday. In response to the attack, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the government would be sending more troops to the region in order to protect people during the farming season. Hundreds of thousands have been killed in Darfur since 2003 and million displaced due to violence between government forces and rebel groups.

Dozens killed in Darfur over weekend

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), around 500 armed men attacked Masteri Town, north of Beida, in Darfur on Saturday afternoon, killing more than 60 civilians in a coordinated attack.

Hundreds of locals staged a protest on Sunday demanding more protection from the authorities, prompting the Prime Minister to commit more troops to the region. Hamdok said a joint security force would be deployed in Darfur’s five states to protect civilians from further attacks in the coming months.

Violence in the region had eased after former president Omar al-Bashir was ousted from power last year but attacks in the region are becoming increasingly common once again.

Featured image: By Chansey – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71023086