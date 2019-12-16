Sudan: Omar al-Bashir sentences to two years for corruption

Former Sudan president Omar al-Bashir has been sentenced to two years in a state-run reform centre over corruption charges.

At a hearing in the capital, Khartoum, on Saturday, judges convicted Bashir on charges of illegal possession of foreign currency, illicit financial gains and corruption. However, the former president, who is 75, escaped a jail term due to laws in the country that protect anyone over the age of 70 from serving time in jail. Instead, Bashir was sentenced to two years in a community reform centre.

Bashir convicted of corruption

While some are celebrating the conviction of Sudan’s notorious former leader, many criticise the verdict for being too lenient. Pro-democracy supporters that contributed to the overthrowing of Bashir’s regime have vowed to stage protests over the verdict, insisting it is too short for the crimes he has been convicted of.

Bashir’s enemies might take solace in the number of other judicial cases that have been launched against the former president, though. In May, he was charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters during the tense build-up to the toppling of his regime. Last week, Last week he was also summoned for questioning over his role in the 1989 military coup that brought him to power.

However, many will be pushing for Bashir to face accusations of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide over his involvement in the killing of hundreds of thousands in Darfur. Sudanese authorities have so far refused to hand over Bashir to the International Criminal Court, which would be able to press formal charges against him.

