Sudan sentences 29 to death over protester killing

A court in Sudan has sentenced 29 intelligence officers to death over the torture and killing of a teacher who participated in the country’s protest movement that contributed to the ousting of former president Omar al-Bashir.

The sentences are the first to be handed down over the crackdown on anti-government protests calling for Bashir to step prior to him being ousted by the country’s military.

Sudan sentences 29 to death over protester killing

Ahmad al-Khair was killed in February while in custody after being arrested during a crackdown on anti-government protests. The court found that he had been beaten and tortured to death by the group of intelligence officers at a detention centre in Kassala.

After the sentencing, the judge asked al-Kahir’s brother whether he wanted the 29 men pardoned, but he said he wanted them to be executed. The prosecution later said the sentences were suitable punishments for the crime committed.

A lawyer for the defence said they will appeal the sentences.

Featured image: By VOA – Sudanese Celebrate Signing of Political Agreement After Months of Protests, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81635510