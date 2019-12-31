Sudan sentences 29 to death over protester killing

article-img

A court in Sudan has sentenced 29 intelligence officers to death over the torture and killing of a teacher who participated in the country’s protest movement that contributed to the ousting of former president Omar al-Bashir.

The sentences are the first to be handed down over the crackdown on anti-government protests calling for Bashir to step prior to him being ousted by the country’s military.

Sudan sentences 29 to death over protester killing

Ahmad al-Khair was killed in February while in custody after being arrested during a crackdown on anti-government protests. The court found that he had been beaten and tortured to death by the group of intelligence officers at a detention centre in Kassala.

After the sentencing, the judge asked al-Kahir’s brother whether he wanted the 29 men pardoned, but he said he wanted them to be executed. The prosecution later said the sentences were suitable punishments for the crime committed.

A lawyer for the defence said they will appeal the sentences.

Featured image: By VOA – Sudanese Celebrate Signing of Political Agreement After Months of Protests, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81635510

 

About Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks is a UK journalist who wants to cut out the international agendas in news. Spending his early years in both England and Northern Ireland he saw the difference between reality and media coverage at an early age. After graduating from the University of Chester with a BA in journalism, his travels revealed just how large the gap between news and the real world can be. As Editor-in-Chief at East Africa Monitor, it’s his job to provide a balanced view of what’s going on in the region for English-speaking audiences.