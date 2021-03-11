Tanzania: John Magufuli reportedly in hospital with Covid-19

Speculation is growing over the whereabouts of Tanzania President John Magufil amid reports he is in hospital with Covid-19.

The Tanzanian leader has failed to make a public appearance for more than a week, fuelling rumours that the president may have fallen ill after his chief secretary died last month. On Wednesday, Kenyan newspaper The Nation reported that Magufuli had been flown to a hospital in Nairobi where he is being treated for Covid-19 by medics.

Magufuli Covid-19 reports

John Magufuli has drawn criticism for refusing to acknowledge the dangers of Covid-19 and implement measures to contain the virus. In June, last year, he declared the country free of the virus after three days of prayer, insisting that God would protect the people of Tanzania.

Since then, he has resisted calls for imposing lockdown measures, encouraged international tourism while insisting that the “economy must come first”.

The president has also suggested vaccines don’t work, claiming that, if they did, “then white man would have bought vaccines for HIV/AIDS.” Magufuli’s comments sparked a backlash from health official and opposition groups who accuse him of spreading false information and promoting dangerous countermeasures, such as the inhalation of steam in order to kill the virus.

