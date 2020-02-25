Tanzania: Journalist Erick Kabendera freed, seven months after arrest

Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera has been released, seven months after his arrest.

Kabendera’s detention has been criticised by rights groups who cite it as an example of increasing repression under the rule of President John Magufuli. Amnesty International welcomed his release but insists there has been “no justice” for the journalist they say was punished for doing his job.

Kabendera’s release comes after he entered into a plea-bargain agreement with the prosecution and paid more than £90,000 in fines. He was arrested in July 2019 and authorities initially said he was being held over a question related to his citizenship. However, the investigation was dropped and Kabendera was then charged with money laundering, tax evasion and leading organised crime.

On the tax evasion charge, he agreed to pay $75,000 (£58,000) within six months after already paying a fine of $43,000 on the money laundering charge.

Amnesty International welcomed Kabendera’s release but criticised Tanzania’s legal system. “While it is welcome news that Kabendera is out of prison close to seven months later, it is outrageous that he had to pay such a hefty fine to gain his freedom after having been unjustly jailed for exercising his right to freedom of expression,” Amnesty’s East and Southern Africa Director, Deprose Muchena said in a statement.

“Tanzania must stop misusing laws to violate people’s rights to liberty, freedom of expression and information, peaceful assembly and association.”

