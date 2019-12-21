Tanzania: Police arrest ‘abducted’ activist

Police in Tanzania say they have arrested an activist who was reported as having been abducted by the rights group he works for.

Police confirmed they arrested activist Tito Magoti on Friday, hours after the organisation he works for said he had been abducted by men in civilian clothing. Dar es Salaam’s police chief Lazaro Mambosasa later told reporters that Magoti and three other people were arrested on “various allegations”.

Tito Magoti arrested in Dar es Salaam

Police initially said they had no information on Magoti when his organisation said the activist had been abducted. Posting on Twitter, the Dar es Salaam-based Legal and Human Rights Centre said: “We have received distressing news that our officer at the public education unit, Tito Magoti, has been abducted by people in civilian clothes at the Mwenge area in Dar es Salaam.”

A series of high-profile disappearances, kidnappings and killings of opposition politicians and government critics have been reported since John Magufuli came into power in 2015.

Rights groups warn the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party is running an authoritarian state under the rule of Magufuli, which has also attacked press freedoms, the LGBT community and women’s rights.

