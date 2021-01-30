Tanzania: President criticised for Covid-19 lockdown, vaccine comments

Tanzania President John Magufuli has drawn criticisms from opposition groups and international health officials over his comments related to lockdowns and vaccines against Covid-19.

In a speech on Wednesday, the Tanzanian leader rejected the idea of lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus and questioned the effectiveness of vaccines. His comments drew sharp criticism from opposition groups in the country and the World Health Organization (WHO) urged Tanzania to step up its health measures to prevent a devastating outbreak in the country.

Magufuli questions lockdowns, Covid-19 vaccines

During his speech, President John Magufuli claimed people should resist calls for vaccination, claiming they’re dangerous. The president went on to claim that Tanzanians vaccinated overseas had brought a variant back to the country and reiterated his stance that Tanzania is being protected by God from the virus.

He also argued that global health efforts would have developed for vaccines for AIDS, malaria, cancer and several other conditions if an effective Covid-19 jab truly exists.

Opposition groups in the country slammed the president’s comments for sending out confusing messages to Tanzania’s and the wider world. The World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti also urged the country to ramp up public health measures, reminding Magufuli that science shows several available vaccines work.

Tanzania’s government stopped reporting Covid-19 cases in May 2020 when it had 509 confirmed infections and 21 deaths.

