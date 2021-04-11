Tanzania, Uganda sign oil pipeline project deal

Tanzania and Uganda on Sunday signed the East African Crude Oil Pipeline project agreement that will build a 1,440 km crude oil pipeline will be constructed from Uganda’s Albertine region to the seaport of Tanga in Tanzania.

The agreement was signed by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania President Samia Hassan Suluhu in the Uganda capital, Kampala. Uganda suspended the signing of the deal last month as a mark of respect for the death of Tanzania’s then-president John Pombe Magufuli.

Upon completion, the 1,440 km crude oil pipeline could be the longest electrically heated crude oil pipeline in the world. Extraction will take place at two oil fields in Uganda: the Tilenga field, which is operated by Total S.A., and the Kingfisher field, operated by China National Offshore Oil Corporation Ltd.

The pipeline will cost $3.55 billion to construct and is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs. However, environmental activists say the project could jeopardise protected environmental areas, including wetlands in both countries.

Featured image: Google Maps