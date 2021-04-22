Tax hikes and rising fuel prices bite East Africans as Covid-19 lockdown persists

East Africans are set to tread murky financial waters as the corona virus pandemic continues to ravage the world economy with no end in sight. Kenyans have been dealt with cumulative taxation in the past few years, a crippling debt pile and fuel prices are today at an all-time. Ugandans and Tanzanians on the other hand are feeling the effects of inflation and the cost of living is set to rise exponentially in the coming few months.

Pumped up fuel prices

Economists predict tougher living conditions for Kenyan households already burdened by the vagaries of Covid-19. In addition, 74% of Kenyans are struggling to afford basic needs as the current dusk to dawn curfew chokes small-holder businesses. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenya Revenue Authority are hard pressed to raise revenue and offset the continuously snowballing national debt. The recent 5% hike in fuel prices pushed Kenyan motorists to fuel in neighboring Tanzania where it is cheaper. Public outrage from Kenyans forced the President’s hand to retract the rise in fuel prices indicating that the government will compensate oil marketers. Pump prices in Uganda have also gone up twice in four days with the trend expected to continue.

Tax woes

The Kenyan taxman has seen a significant decline in tax revenue in the past few years and the Covid-19 pandemic only adds to its woes. Experts also cite that Kenya’s unpredictable tax regime is at fault and argue that it’s inconsistent tax reforms raises production costs and locks out foreign investment. Despite the growing number of taxpayers, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Yukur Yatani predicts that tax collections will drop by almost Ksh. 100 billion in the 2020/21 financial year due to slow economic growth spurred by curfews and movement restrictions in major towns. Massive company layoffs, business shutdowns and cuts on levies have further decreased KRA’s collections from sales and payroll tax. “The mission to hammer the new IMF programme is loaded with fiscal consolidation policies aimed at raising tax revenues and has urged the government to reverse tax relief measures imposed on the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.” Steve Biko, financial analyst at Genghis Capital adds.

Non-compliance to tax obligations in Kenya usually attract punitive penalties as, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) struggles to meet its revenue collection targets and ensure more people share in easing the tax and debt burden. However, draconian policies hurt taxpayers and the solution seems to be adopting a minimum tax and fair tax obligations which will attract more investment and drive economic growth. Shoring up tax revenue and adopting a 1% minimum tax is sure to expand the tax remittance base and improve its revenue collection.

Trade and foreign investments drop

In addition, increased expenditure from the economic shocks has pushed Kenya’s trade deficit to grow to 13.4% in the first few months of 2021. The increased cost of shipping fuel and global disruption of supply chains has negatively affected the gap between imports and exports for most East African countries. If this trend persists in 2021, economists predict a massive drop in job openings and source markets for consumer goods. Subsequently, the Kenyan shilling is under pressure as it has significantly weakened against the dollar. Moreover, in a bid to diversify its exports, Kenya has inadvertently exposed local tea, coffee and horticultural farmers to stiff competition from international markets.

Since the beginning of 2021, Nairobi Securities exchange (NSE) has witnessed a withdrawal of over Ksh. 1.98 billion in foreign investments; an average loss of Ksh. 15 million every day. Setbacks from the pandemic have necessitated foreign investors to take new positions based on the bleak economic forecast. Additionally, Kenyans are feeling the heat of servicing its huge public debt to China, and has affected the country’s balance of payments. The government is in the process of appointing a Sovereign Debt advisory firm to manage the debt crisis and it is inevitable Kenya will take up cheaper loans in future and retire expensive loans from China. The country plans to borrow more in the coming years despite public discontent towards our borrowing spree. The government now looks to secure an upcoming Eurobond that will help roll-over repayments for the maturing 2014 Eurobond.

The political intrigues and the economic turmoil felt by East Africans may be fleeting but it remains to be seen how citizens will cope and pull themselves out of the quagmire brought about by the pandemic. Increasing public debt, inflation and punitive lockdowns paint a bleak future for East Africans. However, these domestic throes are currently a global phenomenon. Economic crises are being felt all over the world with many countries reeling from economic shocks and we can only speculate what the future holds.