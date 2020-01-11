Trump makes bizarre claim over Ethiopia PM’s Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump puzzled global audiences on Thursday by claiming he was involved in a deal that “saved” Ethiopia and lead to Prime Minister Aboy Ahmed winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

The president made his comments during a rally in the US without mentioning Ethiopia or Abiy Ahmed by name. However, he insisted he had “made a deal” that saved the country and suggested he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize instead of Abiy.

President goes viral over Ethiopia comments

Speaking at the rally on Thursday, President Trump said: “I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. … Did I have something to do with it? Yeah. But that’s the way it is.”

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the prize in December, largely thanks to a peace deal signed with neighbouring Eritrea after two decades of conflict and a number of other reforms.

Trump’s comments sparked confusion among many who assumed he was suggesting he orchestrated the peace deal between Ethiopia and Eritrea. However, one senior Ethiopian official told The Associated Press that he was, in fact, referring to the diplomatic fallout between Ethiopia and Egypt over the former’s dam project being built on the River Nile.

According to the minister, who spoke under anonymity, Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi lobbied Trump over the dispute, which led to the US taking a role in discussions. The minister says Trump mistakenly believes he averted a war between Ethiopia and Egypt by taking a role in the dam discussions.

