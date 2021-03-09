Uganda: Bobi Wine calls for protests against election result

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi has called upon citizens to take to the streets in protest over January’s presidential election result, which his party claims was rigged in favour of long-serving president Yoweri Museveni.

Kyagulanyi, a former musician who goes by the stage name of Robi Wine, spent much of the post-election period under house arrest after his presidential campaign was marred by arrests and security crackdowns at his political events. The opposition leader wants his supporters to stage protests over human rights violations and election irregularities throughout the election process.

Speaking outside of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party headquarters in Kampala on Tuesday morning, opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi cited the arrest and detention of NUP members, the assault and torture of his supporters and the refusal of the Supreme Court to accept evidence he says documents election fraud on the part of President Yoweri Museveni.

“I call upon you to rise up peacefully, unarmed and demonstrate against a regime that has oppressed us,” he said to a cheering crowd. “They’ve oppressed us, exploited us and turned into slaves in our own country. The women, whose sons are missing, the Ugandans who voted and your results were short-changed, come out and peacefully demonstrate against that impunity.”

Kyagulanyi said the proposed protests would make three demands: an immediate end to abduction and kidnapping of political opponents and supporters, the release of all political prisoners and a stop to civilians being tried in military courts.

