Uganda: Bobi Wine suspends campaigns over protest violence

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine suspended his presidential campaign on Tuesday after members of his team were injured during clashes between his supporters and security forces.

The former singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, told a news conference near the capital Kampala on Wednesday that his campaign is suspended until further notice. He also told reporters that his team will visit the electoral commission to inquire about what he described as “torture” by security forces and “police brutality”.

Bobi Wine suspends presidential campaign

Bobi Wine is campaigning for presidency in his bid to end the rule of 76-year-old President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled over Uganda for three more than 30 years. Wine said on Tuesday that several members of his team were wounded during clashes with security forces – including one who was struck in the mouth by a rubber bullet – with some being in critical condition.

After security forces intervened at one campaign, Wine and his team attempted to move to another venue but the presidential candidate says security personnel blocked his vehicle and shot out the car’s tyres.

Last month, 54 people were killed in clashes between security forces and Wine’s supporters after the politician was arrested over accusations of breaking anti-coronavirus measures. The former singer is a popular figure in Uganda, especially among the country’s younger voters, and authorities have arrested Wine several times in recent years while restricting the political activities of him and his associates.

Uganda takes to the polls on January 14 and another election win for Museveni would see him secure a sixth term in power and a further five years in office.

Featured image: By Mbowasport – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81995826