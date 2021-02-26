Uganda: Bobi Wine withdraws election legal challenge

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, who is also known by the stage name Bobi Wine, on Monday said he had instructed his layers to withdraw his legal challenge against last month’s election result naming President Yoweri Museveni as the winner.

Following the contested election result that awarded long-time ruler Museveni 58.6% of the vote, Kyagulanyi vowed to challenge the result based on claims that the 14 January vote was rigged with voter fraud, vote stuffing and voter intimidation. However, his lawyers filed affidavits supporting his case a day late, prompting the court to reject them.

Bobi Wine drops election challenge

With the courts rejecting documentation to support Kyagulanyi’s election challenge, the opposition leader decided to drop his case, citing known ties between the judges and Museveni’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party as a key reason behind the decision and the court “declining our request to file evidence” as “the last stroke”.

“We are taking the case to the Court of the People,” he said in a Twitter post on Monday.

Reports suggest that Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform (NUP) opposition party was initially divided over the prospect of launching a legal challenge against the election result, to begin with – primarily due to the belief that the courts would never overturn a Museveni victory.

According to NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Kyagulanyi will announce his intentions for taking the party’s case to the “Court of the People” in the coming days.

