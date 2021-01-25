Uganda: Court orders security forces to leave Bobi Wine’s property

A court in Uganda has ordered the military and police to leave the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Wine has been detained at his home since Uganda’s presidential election on 14 January where his rival YpwerinMuseveni secured his sixth term in power. Authorities said Wine was only permitted to leave his home under military escort over fears his presence would incite public violence after he contested the result of the election.

However, the courts ruled that Wine’s home is not a detention facility and informed the authorities that they should criminally charge the politician if he’s considered a threat to public order.

Authorities ordered to leave Wine’s property

Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of this month’s election with 59% of votes while Wine secured 35% of the poll. However, Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, contested the result while alleging voter fraud. The presidential candidate says he was placed under house arrest almost as soon as he cast his vote in the election with soldiers surrounding his property for 10 days prior to the court hearing.

Throughout the campaign period, Wine’s political activities were interrupted and broken up y security forces who accused the politician of breaking Covid-19 regulations. In November, 54 people were killed as security forces tackled protests sparked by the detention of Wine, using live bullets and teargas against demonstrators.

Since the election, Wine’s property has been completely sealed off, preventing journalists and lawyers from speaking to the opposition leader.

Featured image: By Mbowasport – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81995826