Uganda: US imposes travel bans over disputed election

The US is imposing visa restrictions on Ugandans linked to the country’s contested election in January.

In a statement released on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country is placing visa bans on “those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda” without specifying which individuals the restrictions are being imposed upon.

President Yoweri Museveni won his sixth term in power in Uganda’s contested election with 58.6 percent of the poll. His closest rival, Bobi Wine, secured 34.8 percent of the poll but contested the result and accused authorities of voter fraud.

In his statement on the travel bans, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken references the political harassment directed towards opposition groups throughout the campaign and election process.

“Opposition candidates were routinely harassed, arrested, and held illegally without charge. Ugandan security forces were responsible for the deaths and injuries of dozens of innocent bystanders and opposition supporters,” he says.

“The Government of Uganda must significantly improve its record and hold accountable those responsible for flawed election conduct, violence, and intimidation.”

Featured image: “Facade with Poster of President Yoweri Museveni – Outside Kisoro – Southwestern Uganda” flickr photo by Adam Jones, Ph.D. – Global Photo Archive https://flickr.com/photos/adam_jones/7636804636 shared under a Creative Commons (BY) license