UN: 2 aid workers, 4 others shot dead in South Sudan

The United Nations says two aid workers and four other people were killed by a group of armed attackers in South Sudan earlier this week.

According to a UN announcement on Thursday, the aid workers were providing health and nutrition service to local residents on behalf of an international aid group when gunmen opened fire. The statement didn’t specify which aid group the two workers represented while it remains unclear which armed group the gunmen belong to.

Aid workers and civilians killed by armed group

The attack took place in the centre of Pajut town, situated in the northeastern Jonglei state which has suffered a number of violent outbreaks this year, killing hundreds of people and displacing thousands more. Violence in the region has forced numerous aid groups to limit their work in recent weeks and abandon certain towns altogether.

South Sudan remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for aid groups to operate in, despite a peace deal signed in 2018 bringing an official end to the country’s devastating civil war.

At least 122 aid workers have been killed since the war began in 2013 and seven have been killed so far this year.

In this most recent attack, aid workers were providing emergency assistance to residents in Pajut, most of whom were women and children. While many were able to flee the scene, four civilians were shot dead by the gunmen. Despite the attack and acknowledgement that the risk of further attacks in the town is high, the unidentified NGO delivering aid says it will continue to provide health care and nutrition services to people in the area.

Featured image: Google Maps